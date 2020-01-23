Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go price cut in India

Xiaomi has announced a price cut on all the variants of Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi has slashed the price of Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go smartphones in India. Both the smartphones with discounted price are now available for purchase from Flipkart and Mi.com.



The company has announced a price cut on all the variants of Redmi Note 7 Pro. The 4GB RAM + 64GB model is now available for Rs 9,999, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is now available at Rs 10,999. Lastly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option can be bought for Rs 13,999.



Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB models were launched at Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. The phone received a price cut earlier also after which the prices were brought down to Rs 11,999, Rs 13,999 and Rs Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB variants respectively.



Talking of Redmi Go, the phone has received a price cut of upto Rs 300. The 1GB + 8GB and 1GB + 16GB storage variants were launched at Rs 4,499 and Rs 4,799 respectively. Now the 1GB + 8GB is priced at Rs 4,299 and the 1GB + 16GB is priced at Rs 4,499 reflecting a price cut of Rs 200 and Rs 300 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor with Adreno 612 GPU. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, it has 13-megapixel AI camera for selfies. It runs Android 9 Pie and has a 4000mAh battery with support for Quick charge 4.0.

Xiaomi Redmi Go features a 5-inch HD screen with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio. runs on Google's Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and comes pre-installed with customised apps like Gmail Go, Assistant Go, Maps Go, etc. The phone has a 3,000mAh battery and it does not feature security options like fingerprint sensor and face unlock. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.