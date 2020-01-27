Xiaomi Redmi 8A to receive Android 10 update soon

Redmi 8A currently runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 11 out of the box.

Xiaomi launched its budget segment Redmi 8A smartphone in India in September last year. Software-wise, the phone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 11 out of the box. Now seems like the phone will soon receive Android 10 update.

The smartphone with the latest Android iteration has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. This indicates that the company might soon roll out the Android 10 update to its Redmi 8A.

The Redmi 8A received an official MIUI 11 update back in November. MIUI 11 brings features like a new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects inspired by the sounds of nature including animal, water and fire noises, updated Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a Floating Calculator. There’s also a new Mi Share file transfer tool and Mi Doc Viewer. It also brings continuous swipe for an additional menu in Game Turbo and a home screen shortcut inside the mode.

Redmi 8A The smartphone is available online for a starting price of Rs 6,499. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. It is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with upto 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Redmi 8A comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and Type C support.

The device comes loaded with a single 12-megapixel AI rear camera featuring Sony IMX363 sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel AI sensor on the front for selfies. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor but it comes with AI face unlock feature. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box.