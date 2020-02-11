Live: Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launching in India

Xiaomi is all set to launch its next-generation of a budget-centric smartphone, the Redmi 9A. The company will also introduce its new power bank or Bluetooth speaker and it might also reveal some information about its latest RedmiBook laptop.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its next-generation budget-centric smartphone, the Redmi 9A, in India. The company might also launch its new power bank and we might also hear something about the upcoming Redmibook laptop.

The company is teasing the upcoming launch with a tagline ‘Desh Ka Dumdaar Smartphone’ which suggests that Redmi 9A could be launched in the country on the said date. Redmi 9A will be the successor of Redmi 8A smartphone in India in September last year. The company has revealed some teasers of the upcoming smartphone.





To start with, it will come with a waterdrop notch design, which is similar to what we have seen in Redmi 8A. The teaser further hints that the smartphone will come loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and the company might bring USB Type-C port, which is also present on the Redmi 8A.

LIVE BLOG 12:18 (IST) 11 Feb 2020

Redmi PowerBank The company has also revealed that new Redmi PowerBank. The device comes with two colour options Black and White. The 10,000mAh power bank comes with 10W fast charge, while the 20,000mAh power bank comes with 18W fast charging support. It comes with dual USB Type-A ports. The 10,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs 1,299, while the 20,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs 1,499. 12:15 (IST) 11 Feb 2020

Redmi 8A Dual: Price The Redmi 8A Dual comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, while the 3GB + 32GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 6,999. The smartphone will be available from February 18 on Amazon, Mi.com and key retail stores.

12:14 (IST) 11 Feb 2020

Redmi 8A Dual: Battery The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charger. It comes with USB Type-C port and it also features reverse charging support. This means one can charge other smartphones with this latest Redmi 8A Dual. 12:12 (IST) 11 Feb 2020

Redmi 8A Dual: Performance The smartphone is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, which is present in the Redmi 8A smartphone. The Redmi 8A Dual comes with a dedicated microSD card slot with up to 512GB external memory support. It features dual 4G standby. It also comes with VoWiFi, which allows users to call using WiFi network. 12:10 (IST) 11 Feb 2020

The Redmi 8A Dual: Camera The Redmi Dual 8A Dual comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. This is the same specifications, which is found in the Redmi 8. The company claims that the smartphone will come with AI Portrait mode with good dynamic range. 12:08 (IST) 11 Feb 2020

Redmi 8A Dual Design The company has revealed that it will be launching Redmi 8A Dual smartphone and not Redmi 9A. The smartphone comes loaded with a USB Type-C port, which is present in the Redmi 8A. The Redmi 8A Dual Aura X Grip design, which features a textured finish. The phone will come in Sea Blue, Sky White and Black colour options. 11:39 (IST) 11 Feb 2020

Redmi Power Banks: Everything you need to know! Xiaomi might also launch two new power banks under its Redmi branding. The brand might 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh battery power banks in the country. Interestingly, the power banks are said to come with one micro USB port and two USB Type-A ports. The major highlight might be the fast charging capabilities of the upcoming power banks. However, it would be interesting to see how fast will they be able to charge a smartphone. 11:17 (IST) 11 Feb 2020

Redmi 9A expected features The latest budget-centric smartphone from Xiaomi is reported to feature the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The same chipset is present in the Realme C3, which was launched earlier this month. The Redmi 9A will come loaded with a dual-camera setup, which might come with a combination of 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX 363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. 10:51 (IST) 11 Feb 2020

Redmi 9A Live launch: Where to watch Xiaomi will be holding live streaming for its upcoming launch event. Users can go to the company's official website along with its social media channels to see the live stream of the Redmi 9A launch event. The event will kickstart at 12:00 PM. Users can go to the company's website to see the launch event.