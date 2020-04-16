Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to be launched in India tomorrow

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2020 12:42 pm

Latest News

Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner was launched back in the year 2016 in China.
Advertisement

Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi Robot Vacuum, an automatic vacuum cleaner in India tomorrow. The company has made the announcement on its official Twitter handle.

Xiaomi India’s tweet reads “How many times do you clean your house every day? What if you could do it, without actually doing it yourself? #SmartCleaning solution for your smart home launching tomorrow. Any guesses, Mi fans?”



The tweet, however, does not announce the name of the product to be launched but it will be launching the vacuum cleaner. Along with the tweet, Xiaomi has also posted a video shows a glimpse of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner.

To recall, Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner was launched back in the year 2016 in China. the Mi Robot Vacuum is a highly intelligent robot with an in-house Lazer Distance Sensor (LDS) technology which is able to scan its surrounding 360 degrees 1800 times per second.

Mi Robot Vacuum is controlled by Mi Home app. The app helps to switch on/off the device and also set regular cleaning schedules. It uses SLAM which stands for Simultaneous Localization and Mapping algorithm to map out how the whole home and calculates the best cleaning path. It is equipped with 12 sensors for high level of efficiency.

The Vacuum Robot is backed by a 5200mAh battery which can offer up to 2.5 hours of cleaning. There are three dedicated processors in Mi Robot Vacuum.

Xiaomi introduces Mi Robot Vacuum, an automatic vacuum cleaner

Xiaomi launches its first 10000mAh Mi wireless Power Bank in India at Rs 2,499

Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro launched in India for Rs 799

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi AirDots S true wireless earbuds announced with Bluetooth 5.0

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z launched with 20-hour battery life, Warp Charge support

Upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z design teased

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies