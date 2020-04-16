Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to be launched in India tomorrow

Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner was launched back in the year 2016 in China.

Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi Robot Vacuum, an automatic vacuum cleaner in India tomorrow. The company has made the announcement on its official Twitter handle.



Xiaomi India’s tweet reads “How many times do you clean your house every day? What if you could do it, without actually doing it yourself? #SmartCleaning solution for your smart home launching tomorrow. Any guesses, Mi fans?”

The tweet, however, does not announce the name of the product to be launched but it will be launching the vacuum cleaner. Along with the tweet, Xiaomi has also posted a video shows a glimpse of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner.



To recall, Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner was launched back in the year 2016 in China. the Mi Robot Vacuum is a highly intelligent robot with an in-house Lazer Distance Sensor (LDS) technology which is able to scan its surrounding 360 degrees 1800 times per second.



Mi Robot Vacuum is controlled by Mi Home app. The app helps to switch on/off the device and also set regular cleaning schedules. It uses SLAM which stands for Simultaneous Localization and Mapping algorithm to map out how the whole home and calculates the best cleaning path. It is equipped with 12 sensors for high level of efficiency.



The Vacuum Robot is backed by a 5200mAh battery which can offer up to 2.5 hours of cleaning. There are three dedicated processors in Mi Robot Vacuum.