Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite reportedly in works

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 27, 2020 2:39 pm

Latest News

The company is said to be working on Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite smartphones.

Xiaomi is reportedly working on its next-generation of Mi 10 series of smartphones. The company is said to be working on Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite smartphones. 

 

A tipster known as Abhishek Yadav has revealed some details about the upcoming smartphones. The tipster has posted a render of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone. The render reveals that the smartphone will come with a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, which is aligned at the top-left corner of the panel. The MI 10T Pro will be a 5G smartphone. The render further shows that it comes with a power on/off button on the right side along with volume controls. 

 

The tipster has also shared some key specs of the Mi 10T Pro smartphone. To start with, the smartphone will be loaded with a 144Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it will come with a 108-megapixel camera. The tipster claims that the phone might come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

 

Meanwhile, XDA Developers were able to spot live images of the upcoming Mi 10T Pro smartphone. The report highlights that the smartphone will come with the codename ‘apollo pro’ for Mi 10T Pro and ‘apollo’ for Mi 10T. The report further highlights that the source code of Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 12 reveals model names M2007J3SC, M2007J3SI, M2007J3SP, M2007J3SG, and M2007J3SY, which could be used for Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. Furthermore, the report says that smartphones will be launched in India and for global markets as well.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10i to be launched soon in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 gets MIUI 12 update in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 now also available on Flipkart for sale

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi 9i to reportedly launch in India soon

Nubia Red Magic 5S pre-orders begin globally, will go on sale starting from September 2

Realme 2 Pro new update brings August security patch and new features

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash
Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9
Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies