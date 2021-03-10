Xiaomi Mi 10S announced with 108MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 870 SoC

Xiaomi Mi 10s packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging wired and wireless and 10w wireless reverse charging.

Xiaomi has announced Mi 10S smartphone in the Mi 10 series in China. The Xiaomi Mi 10S is priced at 3299 yuan (Rs 36,965 approx.) for the 8GB + 128GB version, 3499 yuan (Rs 39,205 approx.) for the 8GB + 256GB version and the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at 3799 yuan (US$ 583 / Rs. 42,570 approx.). It comes in Titanium Black, Ice Blue and Pearl White colours

Xiaomi Mi 10S specifications



Xiaomi Mi 10s features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 +, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and refresh rate of 900Hz. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.



Xiaomi Mi 10s packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging wired and wireless and 10w wireless reverse charging. The smartphone offers a side-in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR sensor. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.



The phone sports a quad-camera set-up on the back with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung sensor with f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 7P lens, LED flash. Other sensors include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10s houses a 20MP front-facing camera.





Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 162.6×74.8×8.96mm and the weight is 208 grams.