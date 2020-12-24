Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10i confirmed to be Amazon exclusive ahead of official launch on January 5

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2020 5:19 pm

Xiaomi Mi 10i will feature a square-shaped quad rear camera module with a 108-megapixel primary camera.
Xiaomi will be launching Mi 10i in India on January 5 at 12 noon. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be available on Amazon in the country.

 

Amazon India website is running a teaser hinting the availability of Redmi 9 Power on the platform. There is a ‘Notify Me' button which will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.

Separately, Xiaomi Mi 10i storage and colour variants have also been leaked by Twitter user Indranil Chakraborty. As per him, the phone will come in two variants - 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

 

 

 

For the colour variants, the tweet says that Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone will come in Midnight Black, Pacific Sunrise, and Atlantic Blue colours.

 

 

Xiaomi Mi 10i Expected Specifications

 


Xiaomi Mi 10i is expected to come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz.  It may house a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The smartphone might be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

The phone will come with a quad-camera set-up on the back with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10i is expected to house a 16MP front-facing camera.

