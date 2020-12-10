Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10i appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G and 8GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 10, 2020 12:39 pm

Xiaomi Mi 10i will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G phone that debuted in China last month.
Xiaomi is expected to launch Mi 10i in India soon. Now ahead of their official launch, Xiaomi Mi 10i with model number M2007J17I has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

 

Earlier reports suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 10i will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G phone that debuted in China last month.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Xiaomi Mi 10i will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipsets coupled with 8GB RAM.

 

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Mi 10i has scored 652 points in single-core and 2,004 points in the multi-cores benchmarks. For the software, the phone will run Android 10 operating system.

 

The Xiaomi device with model number M2007J17I earlier appeared on Google Play Supported devices list. The device was codenamed ‘gauguininpro’. The Geekbench listing again confirms the codename gauguinpro.

 

An earlier report suggested that Xiaomi Mi 10 will come in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants. The phone will come in Black, Blue and Orange – Green Gradient colours.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10i Expected Specifications


Xiaomi Mi 10i is expected to come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz.  It may house a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. and will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The smartphone might be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

The phone will come with a quad-camera set-up on the back with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.

 

 

Xiaomi Mi 10i to be launched soon in India

Xiaomi Mi 10i tipped to be launched soon in India with Snapdragon 750G, 6GB RAM

Xiaomi Mi 10i, Redmi 9 Power storage and colour variants leaked

