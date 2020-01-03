  • 14:51 Jan 03, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 to feature a bigger battery than Mi 10 Pro

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 03, 2020 12:43 pm

Xiaomi Mi 10 will have a bigger battery capacity than the Mi 10 Pro.
Xiaomi is currently working on Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones which are likely to be announced in February in the coming year. Recently the specifications of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were leaked online. Now a new leak has revealed the battery details of both smartphones.

As per a Weibo user, Digital Chat Station, the Mi 10 will have a bigger battery capacity than the Mi 10 Pro. The Mi 10 will have a battery capacity of about 4800mAh while the Mi 10 Pro will have a battery capacity of about 4500mAh. If true, this will be a big upgrade over the Mi 9 which comes with a 3,300mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi 10

As per the earlier leaked specs, Xiaomi Mi 10 will feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with 40W fast charging, and 30W fast wireless charging. The phone will come with quad-camera setup with a Sony IMX686 primary camera, 20MP ultrawide lens, 12MP telephoto lens and a 5MP depth sensor or macro camera. Mi 10 will be available in three configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will also feature a quad camera setup with 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP camera, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP camera. It will have 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Reportedly, Mi 10 Pro will come in 12GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants priced at 3799 Yuan (Rs 38,000), 4099 Yuan (Rs 41,000)  and 4499 Yuan (Rs 45,000) respectively.

