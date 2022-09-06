Xiaomi Launches 3 Redmi smartphones

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has today launched three smartphones in India. They are Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 4G. While Redmi A1 is the cheapest of all and comes with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, an 8-megapixel dual rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with 50MP dual rear cameras, up to 90Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The Redmi 11 Prime 4G, in contrast, has a 50MP triple rear camera, 90Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Let’s see at the Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and 11 Prime 4G price in India, specifications and other details.

Pricing Details and Availability

The Redmi A1 is priced at Rs 6499 for the single 2GB + 32GB model. It will be available from Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores and offline stores starting from September 9th at 4PM. The phone comes in Light Blue, Classic Black, and Light Green colours.

The Redmi 11 Prime 4G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999. It comes in Playful Green, Flashy Black, and Peppy Purple colours. It will be available from Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores and offline stores, and the availability will be announced soon.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 15,999. It will be available from Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores and offline stores starting from September 9th. The phone comes in Meadow Green, Chrome Silver and Thunder Black colours.

Redmi 11 Prime 4G Specifications

Redmi 11 Prime 4G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is up to 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness of 500 nits and a hole-punch at the front. It is protected with the Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card up to 512GB.

In addition, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top. Besides, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Specifications

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, there is a up to 90Hz refresh rate, 20.7:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display has 400 nits of peak brightness and 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood which is coupled with up to up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Besides, the storage can be expanded through a microSD card (up to 512TB).

In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone measures 164.0 x 76.1 x 8.9mm and weighs 200 grams.

The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports face unlock feature as well.

Redmi A1 Specifications

Redmi A1 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Further, the display has 20:9 aspect ratio display, 400 nits brightness, scratch resistant glass. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, which is coupled with 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. It supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For optics, the Redmi A1 has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit. It has an 8-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture and depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi A1 has support for more than 20 Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and more. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

The connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, the handset measurs 164.9x 76.75x 9.09mm and it weighs 192 grams.