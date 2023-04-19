Xiaomi 13 Ultra thins boundaries between a professional and smartphone camera

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest and most powerful flagship till date, called the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The latest Ultra edition smartphone from the brand comes with the world’s brightest display and houses a huge 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor which has been tuned by Leica. Not only that, but it includes support for variable aperture between f/1.9 and f/4.0. Let’s talk in detail about what the smartphone has to offer.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Price

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes in three variants, such as:

12GB + 256GB – CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 71,600)

16GB + 512GB – CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 77,600)

16GB + 1TB – CNY 7,299 (approx Rs 87,100)

The device comes in three colour options, including Olive Green, White and Black. It is unclear whether the smartphone will be coming to India, however, a global launch has already been confirmed by the company.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Cameras

Let’s talk about the cameras of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra before we dive into the other specifications of the device. This is because Xiaomi is claiming to have gone the extra mile to make the Xiaomi 13 Ultra the smartphone with the best cameras in the world. It has housed a quad sensor setup inside the device, which includes a 50MP 1-inch IMX989 main sensor that has a variable aperture between f/1.9 and f/4.0.

For the unaware, variable aperture allows users to control the light intake of the sensor and also the depth of field behind a subject. While variable aperture isn’t entirely a new feature as Samsung has already implemented it in one of its flagships of the past, it will make a bigger and better difference now, compared to before because of the bigger sensor size and more advancements in the technology.

Next, there are three more 50MP sensors, including the Sony IMX858 f/1.8 ultrawide sensor with a 122-degree FOV, alongside a pair of Sony IMX858 telephoto sensors. The first sensor, which is a periscope telephoto sensor, has a 75mm focal length, which equals to a 2.5x zoom, and an f/3.0 maximum aperture. The second telephoto sensor has a longer focal length of 120mm, providing a 5x zoom, and also an f/3.0 maximum aperture.

The camera settings also include a Fast Shot mode that is said to be designed for street photography. The mode enables the user to click a picture within 0.8 seconds. While these are some solid camera specifications on paper, a real world usage test would better help users understand how much of a difference these features make.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Specifications

Now, talking about other specifications of the smartphone, it gets a 6.7-inch C7 LTPO 3.0 120Hz AMOLED display which not only supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, but also has a peak brightness of 2600 nits, which beats the iPhone 14 Pro display panel that has a 2000 nits peak brightness. It has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 (2K) pixels, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and 522 ppi. The panel has been jointly developed by China Star and Xiaomi.

Under the hood, the device packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14. There’s a 32MP front facing camera for selfies. You get stereo speakers and an IP68 rated build.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support. For connectivity, the device gets Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C 3.2 port. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Xiaomi Pad 6 series

Alongside the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the China-based brand also unveiled the Pad 6 series, including the Pad 6 and the Pad 6 Pro. Here are the prices for the same:

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro

8GB+128GB – CNY 2499 (approx Rs 29,800)

8GB+256GB – CNY 2799 (approx Rs 33,400)

12GB+256GB – CNY 3099 (approx Rs 37,000)

12GB+512GB – CNY 3399 (approx Rs 40,500)

Xiaomi Pad 6

6GB+128GB – CNY 1999 (approx Rs 23,800)

8GB+128GB – CNY 2099 (approx Rs 25,000)

8GB+256GB – CNY 2299 (approx Rs 27,400)

Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 6 and 6 Pro sport an 11-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, P3 color gamut, 10bit color depth, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. There’s also environmental color temperature sensing which means the brightness and colour temperature is automatically adjusted based on the ambient light intensity. The display is certified by TUV Rheinland for low-level blue light emission.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor while the Pad 6 packs the Snapdragon 870 SoC which is quite old at this point. Both of them have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the Pad 6 Pro features a 50MP main camera alongside a 2MP depth-of-field sensor in a dual camera setup. At the front, there is a 20MP shooter for selfies and video call. The Pad 6 on the other hand, gets a 13MP single rear sensor and an 8MP front facing sensor.

Under the hood, the Pad 6 Pro is backed by an 8600mAh battery with support for 67W fast charge which can charge the device from 0-100% in 62 minutes. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has a slightly bigger 8840mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The device can charge from zero to full in 99 minutes. Both support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 and also get quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. They run on MIUI 14 for Pad OS, which is based on Android 13.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8

Next, Xiaomi also announced the Smart Band 8, which is priced at CNY 239 (approx Rs 2,800) for the standard version whereas the NFC variant costs CNY 279 (approx Rs 3,300).

As for the specs, the Smart Band 8 has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, AOD mode, and various watch faces. The device is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The Band 8 has different size lugs for different types of straps (leather, woven leather, hollow bracelet, and TPU strap). Interestingly, the fitness tracker can also be used as a pendant with a compatible necklace accessory and can also be tied to a shoelace.

The usual health suite is present as well, such as a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and menstrual cycle monitor. It can also track stress levels and VO2 Max. The wearable device has support for more than 150 sports modes.

There’s a new running bean mode which offers a more professional running experience. This mode can help track 13 professional data metrics, such as stride frequency, ground contact vacancy ratio, stride length, ground impact force, and professional interpretation of various data.

Apart from the running bean mode, Xiaomi also has introduced the interactive boxing mode which is designed to track data related to somatic senses or somatosensory systems while in boxing action.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 also comes with built-in games like Suduko and 2048. It offers features like smart notifications, weather updates, and more. The fitness tracker is backed by a 190mAh battery unit that is claimed to deliver 16 days of usage on a single charge with AOD disabled.