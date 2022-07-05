Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Mi Smart Band 7 Pro also debuts

Xiaomi has unveiled three new flagship smartphones in its homeland and these include the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro and the Xiaomi 12S. All three smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Further, the company also took the wraps off from a Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition as well as the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro fitness tracker.

The Xiaomi 12S starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 47,100) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 50,700) for the 8GB + 256GB trim, CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 55,400) for the 12GB + 256GB option, and CNY 5,199 (approx Rs 61,300) for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB variant.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro costs CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 55,400) for the base 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 58,900) for the 8GB + 256GB option, CNY 5,399 (approx Rs 63,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and lastly, the top-end 12GB + 512GB model comes at CNY 5,899 (approx Rs 69,500).

Xiaomi 12S Ultra starts at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 70,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant while the phone also has a 12GB + 256GB model at CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 76,600) and a 12GB + 512GB trim which costs CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 82,500).

Xiaomi 12S Specifications

The Xiaomi 12S sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1100 nits of brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Xiaomi 12S is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that supports OIS, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a macro shooter. There’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Further, there’s an IR Blaster and a stereo speaker setup. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 12S Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 12S Pro sports a 6.73-inch 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 12S Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom support. There’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options are the same as the Xiaomi 12S.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Specifications

The most high end smartphone in the lineup sports a 6.73-inch 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED micro-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO 2.0 technology, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum of 1,500 nits of brightness. The display has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and has DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony’s IMX989 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and OIS support, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera sensor, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. There’s also a laser autofocus sensor which is paired with an LED flash module. It has a 32-megapixel front facing camera.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor that also doubles as a heart-rate sensor and also has an IR blaster.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is backed by a 4,860mAh battery that supports 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone also has 10W reverse wireless charging support. It comes in an IP68-rated build.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition has the exact same specifications as the earlier model but it comes with a Dimensity 9000+ processor and is the first smartphone to come with this processor. It also packs a larger 5,160mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro Specifications

The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro sports a 1.64-inch colour display that delivers a 326ppi of pixel density and offers 70 percent screen-to-body ratio. The wearable also supports Always-on display. The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with GPS support for precise location tracking and has 5ATM water-resistant design.

The device is rated to give a runtime of 12 hours. The band also includes NFC support and has Xiao AI voice assistant. For fitness, the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro offers 117 exercise modes, including 10 running courses and 14 professional sports modes. It also includes all-day heart rate and blood-oxygen tracking, sleep tracker, step count, calorie count and more.