Xiaomi 12 Pro launch date in India is April 27

Xiaomi has today confirmed the launch of its flagship Xiaomi 12 smartphone in India on April 27. The phone will be sold on Amazon India, in addition to mi.com and offline stores.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro launch date has been confirmed by the Xiaomi India on its official Twitter handle. In addition, the landing page of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is now also live on Xiaomi India’s website. The phone has already been launched in China and some global markets.

Xiaomi is using the “The Showstopper” tagline to tease the Xiaomi 12 Pro launch. Have a look at its tweet below:

The flagship of the 𝑓𝑢𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 is coming home — #Xiaomi12Pro 5G is launching on 27.04.22!

When we said we would get you "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿", we meant it!



Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E5) display with a QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution. Further the display has 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. Along with that, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with 1500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 730 GPU. At the rear, you get a triple camera setup including a 50MP IMX707 main camera with OIS, 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a 50MP f/1.9 telephoto sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4600mAh battery that has support for 120W fast charging. Further, there’s support for 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G NR, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type C. Additional features include four-unit stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon which has 2x woofers and 2x tweeters. The device runs on Android 12 based on MIUI 13 and has an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.