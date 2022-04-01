Xiaomi 12 Pro confirmed to launch in India soon

Xiaomi recently launched its Xiaomi 12 series in the global markets. The company has now confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will soon launch in the country.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was initially unveiled in China in December last year alongside the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X. Separately, tipster Ishan Agarwal has also claimed that Xiaomi 12 Pro will launch in India in April.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to tease the Xiaomi 12 Pro launch in India. The tweet says that the phone is arriving in India soon but an exact official launch date is not announced.

Life is a show, let's make it worth the wait.#𝑋𝑖𝑎𝑜𝑚𝑖12𝑃𝑟𝑜 5𝐺 is coming soon to India!



Because the show is incomplete without "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿". pic.twitter.com/OEmOCb1tcy — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 31, 2022

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X launched globally with Snapdragon SoCs

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E5) display with a QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution. Further the display has 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. Along with that, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with 1500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 730 GPU. At the rear, you get a triple camera setup including a 50MP IMX707 main camera with OIS, 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a 50MP f/1.9 telephoto sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4600mAh battery that has support for 120W fast charging. Further, there’s support for 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G NR, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type C. Additional features include four-unit stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon which has 2x woofers and 2x tweeters. The device runs on Android 12 based on MIUI 13 and has an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.