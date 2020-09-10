Will Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Challenge AirPods Pro?

The earbuds will also ship with special ear tips called StayHear Max tips from the company and they're confirmed to be sweat and water-resistant.

It looks like Bose is getting ready to challenge Apple's Airpod Pro as the company is about to launch new noise-cancelling earbuds quite soon. The last truly wireless earphones from the company was the SoundSport Free which was released in 2017.

Bose did tell people that they're making two new noise-cancelling earbuds 500 and 700. The company reconsidered its branding choices and gave up on the "QuietComfort" branding to just "Noise-cancelling earphones (number)" and has brought the name back.

The video that was first spotted by CNET revealed the design of the earbuds, the name of the earbuds, and "the world's most effective noise cancellation with deep bass and crisp audio all thanks to the various audio innovations", said Bose.

The giant has been a leader when it comes to noise cancellation and we shouldn't be surprised if the upcoming earbuds manage to outdo the majority of competitors like the Apple Airpods Pro.

According to the video, users can get up to six hours of battery life and due to its "custom-designed microphone array" they'll be able to deliver even more clearer calls. These earbuds will come in two colours, black and white, and silver.

Talking about the competitors, this time the two medium-sized elephants in the house are Sony's WF1000XM3 and Apple Airpods Pro.

It will be interesting to see if Bose can manage to either price it less than both of these competitors or offer a better sound quality of both. Either way, this is an excellent chance for Bose to make a comeback and shine in the truly wireless category again.