WhatsApp working on these 5 new features: Everything You Should Know

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, is no doubt the most popular personal messaging app across the globe. With over a billion active users, the app developers keep on releasing new features to improve the user experience. Now, WhatsApp is testing 5 new features for its users are currently under development.

They will then be released to everyone in a stable build for Android as well as iOS. In this article, we are going to tell you about these features. So, without wasting your time, let’s begin.

WhatsApp new features

1. WhatsApp to hide “last seen”

WhatsApp will soon let you hide your last seen status from specific contacts on your contacts list. However, users must note that if you disable “last seen” for someone, you won’t be able to see their “last seen” either. As of now, Whatsapp allows you to hide your last seen from everyone or display it only to your contacts.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started rolling out the feature in the latest beta version of the app on Android. The feature will be coming to WhatsApp beta v2.21.23.14 for Android users. It will then be released to everyone in a stable build for Android as well as iOS.

Those on this beta version can find the new visibility page by navigating to Privacy Settings and selecting the new ‘My Contacts Except…’ option.

2. WhatsApp to increase time limit of sent message

WhatsApp is now reportedly working on increasing the time limit for deleting the sent message. Currently, users can only delete the message once sent after one hour, eight minutes and sixteen seconds.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has confirmed that WhatsApp is now planning to change the time limit to 7 days and 8 minutes in a future update. This new feature has been spotted on WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2147.4.

WABetaInfo says “The feature is still under development, so their plans about this option may change again and again before the official release or a new announcement from their social accounts.”

3. WhatsApp to speed up forwarded voice notes

WhatsApp is now working on expanding features to audio messages. Soon it will speed up audio messages while they are being played back.

As per WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging service is working on a feature that will let users increase the playback speeds (up to 2x) for all audio messages. Currently, users could adjust the playback speed only for voice notes. The playback speeds up to 2x will be similar to the playback speed feature available for voice notes.

This feature is still in beta testing and was spotted on the iOS version of the app. As of now, it is not known when it will be rolled out for all iOS and Android users.

4. Sticker Creation

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to create their own stickers. At present, the app only allows users to send stickers using packs provided by the platform or through third-party apps.

The feature has been spotted in the beta test version of the app. As per reports, WhatsApp might allow users to upload pictures first. They can then turn them into a sticker. It is also likely that the messaging app might introduce edit tools to crop the pictures, paste two pictures and more.

5. WhatsApp Communities

WhatsApp is working on another feature called Communities. The feature extends WhatsApp’s group’s feature, where group admins have more control over other groups in WhatsApp. The admin of a WhatsApp Community is said to have more control than a group admin.

WABetaInfo reports that a Community chat will look like a regular WhatsApp group chat. There will be just a small visual change. The community icons in that chat will be square with rounded edges.

As of now, this feature is in the development phase and is not available for beta users. So it is expected that it may be a while before it is rolled out for testing purposes. There is no confirmation on when it will be released.