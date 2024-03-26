WhatsApp Working On Enabling International UPI Payments In India: All Details

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is the most convenient way to make payments in India and even abroad. To bring the same convinience to its users, WhatsApp seems to be working on a new feature for its UPI functionality that will allow users to make international UPI payments via the app. Here’s what it’ll offer.

The ability to make international UPI payments is already supported by apps like Google Pay and PhonePe in India. With WhatsApp entering the space, it’ll make easier for users to use the same App for international UPI payments which they use for local transactions. The feature in development was spotted by @AssembleDebug on X.

As per the screenshots shared by the user, the current UPI settings section of the app will include a new option stating “International UPI payments”. Once the user taps on the option, WhatsApp will ask them whether they want to turn on International UPI payments and will ask them to define a period of up to 3 months within which users will be able to make international payments to businesses in select countries.

As the feature is currently under development, users will have to wait for a while before they can see it in action. However, if you want to be one of the first ones to receive it, you should opt into the beta testing of the app.

Meanwhile, we have a detailed guide explaining how UPI payments work internationally and in which countries the feature is supported. Not only that, but If you are a non-resident Indian (NRI), you can also access the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on your international mobile number. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued new guidelines last year that allowed NRIs in ten countries to access UPI services using their international mobile numbers for bank accounts that are classified as Non-Resident External (NRE) or Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts.