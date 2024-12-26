WhatsApp Rolls Out AR effects, Backgrounds, Filters, and More New Features in WhatsApp for iOS

WhatsApp is rolling out a number of new features including AR effects, backgrounds, filters, and more in WhatsApp for iOS. The AR effects, backgrounds, and filters were already in available in the Android app and iOS users can now experience the same. Here’s everything to know about the new features in WhatsApp for iOS.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS 24.25.93 includes new camera effects such as backgrounds, filters, and AR effects. Users can now choose to enable or disable various effects, such as facial filters, skin smoothing, low-light mode, and dynamic background effects, directly from the camera interface or through the privacy settings within the app.

Additionally, some users can now see a new button in the WhatsApp camera interface to enable argument reality effects, backgrounds, and filters directly from the camera. To get started, users can open the camera and tap the “wand” icon to access these effects. Once the wand icon is selected, users can try out the new AR features, such as applying animated effects like confetti or stars that appear on the screen.

Additionally, users can activate features like the “Goof Face” effect, which dynamically adjusts facial expressions for a fun and interactive experience. They can also customize the colour tone of their video, opting for warmer or cooler hues to suit their preferences or lighting. Moreover, users have the option to select a new background, ideal for hiding their actual surroundings or creating a personalized visual setting.

The new features in WhatsApp for iOS also include a “Touch Up Mode”, which gently refines facial features for a polished look, smoothing skin tones and minimizing minor imperfections to help users appear their best during video calls. Another key feature is “Low Light Mode,” which automatically optimizes brightness and contrast to enhance visibility in dimly lit settings.

If the feature hasn’t been made available for you via an App store update for the WhatsApp application, you may have to wait for a few days before it arrives for you.

