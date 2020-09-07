Advertisement

What is a WiFi Mesh Router? Options Available in the market

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 07, 2020 9:50 am

Latest News

A WiFi mesh router blankets your entire house/office so you don't face connection drops and unstable speeds. It can provide reliable speeds with no issues in connectivity. Some of the best Wifi Mesh Routers are mentioned below which are available to purchase in India through Amazon.
Advertisement

If you are in the market, shopping for WiFi routers, you might have seen advertisements for Mesh Wifi Routers. If you don't exactly have the idea of what a Mesh router is, here's everything you need to know.

 

What is a Mesh Router?

 

Advertisement

Mesh routers are made to cover your home if your house is a big one - at least 3000 sq. feet, or if you have an unusual layout or brick walls inside your house. If your house matches any one of the descriptions above, it's very likely that you must have been facing dead spots in your house where the wifi signal would just drop, resulting in unstable connectivity. 

 

How is it different from a Standard router?

 

This is a question that has been asked many times and here's the answer. The problem with the standard router is the range of the signal that is sent out. It's very limited. You can only move so far from it before the signal starts to fade out, and eventually, it’s going to cut out altogether. And in larger office buildings where there are 2-3 floors, a standard router cannot output signal to all the floors efficiently. This is where the mesh router comes to play as it blankets your home/office with proper coverage.

 

How does a Mesh router work? 

 

Instead of a single output point, a mesh router connects to multiple access points (also called nodes) and not just one. One of the points connects to the modem, and then the other points capture the modem's signal and rebroadcast it again resulting in wider coverage and better speeds throughout the house.

 

Most of the mesh router systems use an app for the setup. The app will also find the dead spots in your house so that you can place the nodes in the correct spot for optimal results.

 

Best Mesh routers available for purchase in India.

 

Jio Mesh Router

 

Reliance Jio launched its 'Jio WiFi Mesh Router' just today at a price of Rs. 2,499. The coverage area of the router is 1000 sq. feet. 

 

 

Linksys Tri Band Mesh Router

Airtel has also partnered with Linksys to provide its Velop Wi-Fi Mesh System under Airtel's Xstream Fiber Plus Mesh Plan. The plan is priced at Rs. 1,499 per month (Rs. 25,000 per year) with 500GB of data, at speeds of 300mbps. The coverage area for the mesh system is mentioned to be around 3,500 sq. feet. 

 

 

TP-Link Mesh Router

TP-Link Deco M4 Whole Home Wifi Mesh System is also a good option which is available for purchase through Amazon.in at a price of Rs. 12,999 (Pack of 3). This mesh system also has Alexa integration which means you can operate the device with the help of Alexa. It also has features like parental controls, wifi booster. The coverage area for the mesh system is 5,500 sq. feet. 

 

 

Google Mesh Router

Google's Mesh Wifi system is also up for purchase on Amazon India but retails at a super high price of Rs. 78,880 (Set of 3). A single point retails for Rs. 18,900. The coverage area for every single node is 1,500 sq. feet and it also has dual-band support.

 

 

Tenda Nova Mesh Router

Tenda Nova MW3 Whole Home WiFi Mesh Router System is also a decent option for your mesh needs. A set of 2 nodes retails for Rs. 7,499 on Amazon India. It also has features like App Control, Time Scheduling for particular devices, etc. The coverage area for each node is 1000 - 1500 sq. feet. 

 

 

Linksys Mesh Router

The Linksys AC 3900 Dual-Band Mesh Router can also be a great purchase. Priced at Rs. 21,260, a pack of 3 nodes is available on Amazon India for purchase. It also has additional features like Alexa Integration which means you can ask Alexa to turn the system ON or OFF. The coverage area for the mesh system is 4500 sq. feet.


Whirlpool launches Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Refrigerator starting at Rs 39,800

Samsung launches new Curd Maestro refrigerator options

Is Oppo launching a TikTok-like video platform?

Sound One launches V11 Bluetooth wireless headphones for Rs 990

Poco X3 set to be launched today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

Epic is Trying to Bring Fortnite Back on the App Store

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Google Reliance Jio Airtel

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sound One launches V11 Bluetooth wireless headphones for Rs 990

IFA 2020: Honor GS Pro and ES smartwatches announced

Portronics introduces CleanEx, CleanEx 101 portable UV Sterilizer Sticks in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies