Vodafone users to get 1 Year extended warranty on Vivo X50 series

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 10, 2020 5:09 pm

Both the Vivo X50 or X50 Pro are eligible for the offer and customers will have to register within the first 30 days of purchasing the smartphone. Apart from Vivo x50 series, n other Vivo smartphone is covered under this offer.
Vodafone is now offering a one year extended warranty on the Vivo X50 series smartphones. Vodafone is also providing an additional one year warranty on the smartphone.

However, there is a catch. To avail this extended warranty, Vodafone customers have to buy the prepaid plan of Rs 819, according to TelecomTalk.

To register, customers need to go to the Vodafone website and click on the offer. The offer page has a registration form that customers have to fill. After filling the registration form, the customer needs to purchase the Vodafone Rs 819 prepaid plan. Once the recharge is done, the new extended warranty on the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro will be available to them.

Before recharging with the Vodafone Rs 819 plan, one can ensure to be eligible for the offer by sending SMS ‘VIVOEW’ to 199. Once you are approved for the offer, you can purchase the Rs 819 prepaid plan and get the extended warranty.

The Vodafone Rs 819 prepaid plan comes loaded with 2GB of data per day. The pack offers unlimited voice calling to any network along with national roaming and 100 messages per day. Furthermore, the pack also offers Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 along with ZEE5 membership which is priced at Rs 999.

