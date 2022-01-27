HomeNewsVivo Y75 5G launched in India with Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W fast...

Vivo Y75 5G launched in India with Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W fast charging

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India called the Y75 5G. It is available in two colour options and has Dimensity 700 SoC.

Vivo has unveiled the Vivo Y75 5G in India as a mid-range offering for Indian customers. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and also supports 18W fast charging. Further, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery and gets the extended RAM feature.

The Vivo Y75 5G will be available in two colours, including Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy. The smartphone is priced at Rs 21,990 for the single 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be available for purchase via Vivo India E-store and across all partner retail stores starting today, January 27.

Vivo Y75 5G Specifications

Vivo Y75 5G sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ (1080×2408 pixels) display. It has a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, and an eye-protection mode. In addition, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is loaded with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the camera front. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, there is an option to expand the ram virtually as well. You can also expand storage using a MicroSD card slot.

The smartphone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery. In addition, it supports 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with FunTouchOS 12 on top. In addition, it supports Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, dual-band WiFi and USB Type-C port on the connectivity front.

 

