Advertisement

Vivo Y73s goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and 48MP triple rear camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 12, 2020 1:37 pm

Latest News

Vivo Y73s comes in Black mirror and Silver moon colour options.
Advertisement

Vivo has launched its new smartphone under its Y-Series lineup called Vivo Y73s. The phone is priced at 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Vivo Y73s comes in Black mirror and Silver moon colour options. The phone will go on sale in China on October 16.

Vivo Y73s Specifications

Vivo Y73s features a 6.44-inch full HD+ dewdrop-notch designed display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.1 percent. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Vivo Y73s comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

On the software front, Vivo Y73s runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top. It is backed up by a 4,100mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.

On the connectivity front, there is 5G, dual-SIM 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 161x74.04x7.73mm and it weighs 171 grams.

Vivo Y20 and Y20i launched in India, price starts Rs 11490

Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro receive price cut in India

Vivo Y51 (2020) announced with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP quad camera

Vivo Y20 new variant with 6GB + 64GB storage launched for Rs 13,990

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo V20 price tipped ahead of launch on October 13

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime price revealed ahead of launch, comes with 3-month free Amazon Prime subscription

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?
Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind

Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind
lava wins Gold, Nokia Android 11 roadmap, Pixel 4A, Infinix Zero 8i

lava wins Gold, Nokia Android 11 roadmap, Pixel 4A, Infinix Zero 8i
airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab
Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon
Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies