Vivo Y73s goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and 48MP triple rear camera

Vivo has launched its new smartphone under its Y-Series lineup called Vivo Y73s. The phone is priced at 1,998 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.



Vivo Y73s comes in Black mirror and Silver moon colour options. The phone will go on sale in China on October 16.





Vivo Y73s Specifications





Vivo Y73s features a 6.44-inch full HD+ dewdrop-notch designed display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.1 percent. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.



Vivo Y73s comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel superwide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.



On the software front, Vivo Y73s runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top. It is backed up by a 4,100mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.



On the connectivity front, there is 5G, dual-SIM 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 161x74.04x7.73mm and it weighs 171 grams.