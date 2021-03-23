Advertisement

Vivo Y72 5G goes official with Dimensity 700 chipset, 64MP triple cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2021 11:39 am

Latest News

Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2400 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent.
Advertisement

Chinese handset maker Vivo has launched the Vivo Y72 5G smartphone in Thailand. Vivo Y72 5G is the company’s first smartphone in the Y-series with 5G support.

 

The device is priced at 9,999 Baht (approx. Rs 23,381) for its sole 8GB+128GB model. It comes in Graphite Black and Dream Glow colours.

Advertisement

 

The key features include a 6.58-inch display, Dimensity 700 chipset, a 64MP triple camera system, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

 

Vivo Y72 5G Specifications

 

Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2400 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Y72 5G

Vivo Y72 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with a 4cm focal length. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

 

On the software front, Vivo Y72 5G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.

 

On the connectivity front, there is 5G, dual-SIM 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo Y20G launched in India with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Vivo Y31 with 48MP AI triple camera, Snapdragon 662 SoC launched in India

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition announced with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Vivo Y72 5G to be announced on March 22

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C25 goes official with Helio G70, 6,000mAh battery, and 48MP triple cameras

Motorola G50 5G design revealed through TENAA listing

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies