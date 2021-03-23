Vivo Y72 5G goes official with Dimensity 700 chipset, 64MP triple cameras

Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2400 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent.

Advertisement

Chinese handset maker Vivo has launched the Vivo Y72 5G smartphone in Thailand. Vivo Y72 5G is the company’s first smartphone in the Y-series with 5G support.

The device is priced at 9,999 Baht (approx. Rs 23,381) for its sole 8GB+128GB model. It comes in Graphite Black and Dream Glow colours.

Advertisement

The key features include a 6.58-inch display, Dimensity 700 chipset, a 64MP triple camera system, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y72 5G Specifications

Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2400 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Vivo Y72 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with a 4cm focal length. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, Vivo Y72 5G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.

On the connectivity front, there is 5G, dual-SIM 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.