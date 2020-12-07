Advertisement

Vivo Y51 launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 07, 2020 2:48 pm

Vivo has launched the newest addition to its smartphone lineup which is the Vivo Y51. Vivo also launched a new variant of the Vivo Y30 with a RAM upgrade.
Vivo has launched the latest budget addition to its smartphone lineup, the Vivo Y51. The smartphone was launched a few days back in Indonesia and it has made its way to India now. 

 

The device is priced at Rs 17,990 for 8GB+128GB Storage variant and will be available in two colour options that are Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. 

 

Vivo also announced a new variant of the Y30 with a RAM upgrade, now available in 6GB+128GB whereas earlier it only came with 4GB of RAM. The new variant is priced at Rs 14,990 whereas the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 13,990.

 

Vivo Y51 Specifications 



Vivo Y51 blue

 

Vivo Y51 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a dew-drop notch at the top and 60Hz refresh rate. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot that allows users to add up to 1TB of storage.

 

Vivo Y51 silver

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens,2-megapixel macro sensors with f/2.4 lens. For the front, the phone has 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

 

Vivo Y51 is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and with reverse charging feature. The phone runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.

 

The phone measures 163.86 x 75.32 x 8.38 mm and weighs 188 grams.

 

Vivo Y30 Specifications

 

The Vivo Y30 features 6.47-inches HD+ LCD display that comes with HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. The phone runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top.

 

Under the hood, its powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which has 4GB/6GB RAM. The phone offers 128GB of internal storage, with the option to expand it to up to 256GB via microSD card slot.


It is backed up by 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Vivo Y30. For shooting selfies, the Vivo Y30 is fitted with an 8-megapixel f/2.05 aperture lens.

 

For the rear camera, the phone has a quad-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.


Connectivity options for the Vivo Y30 include a Dual Sim, Dual 4G 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 162.04 x 74.46 x 9.11mm and it weighs 197 grams.

 

