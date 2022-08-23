Vivo Y35 4G to launch in India soon

Vivo could launch a new phone under its Y-series called Vivo Y35 4G soon in India. To recall, the Vivo Y35 was recently launched in Indonesia.

Now, Mumbai-based offline retailer, Mahesh Telecom, has confirmed that Vivo Y35 4G smartphone will soon be available for purchase through offline channels. The company has not officially announced the Vivo Y35 in the country yet.

As per the tweet by the retailer, the Vivo Y35 4G will be coming soon. However, no price has been revealed. It means that the phone will be available to buy from offline retail stores soon.

The Vivo Y35 4G is priced at IDR 33,99,000 which is approx. Rs 18,500 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. It comes in Gold and Black colour options.

Vivo Y35 4G Specs

The Vivo Y35 comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution. The display panel also has a 90Hz refresh rate and 96 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also includes two 2-megapixel bokeh and macro sensors at the rear with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The Vivo Y35 runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Besides, it also has face recognition as well. Lastly, the phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge support.