Vivo Y31s spotted in an online listing, key specifications revealed

The upcoming Vivo Y31s has been spotted on one of China's telecom subsidiary's website, revealing key specifications.

An upcoming Vivo device that goes by the name Vivo Y31s has been listed on a China Telecom subsidiary's website called Tianyi Telecom Terminal. The listing reveals the key specifications of the device with the model number V2054A.

The listing not only reveals the specifications, but it also reveals the colour options for the device that include Titanium Gray, Monet, and Ruby Red colour. For the pricing, the device seems to cost CNY 1598 (approx Rs 18,000) for the 4GB RAM variant and CNY 1798 (approx Rs 20,200) for the 6GB RAM variant.

Vivo Y31s Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo Y31s is set to sport a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The online listing also reveals that the device might have a dual rear camera setup that will include a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

On the front, the device should have another 8MP shooter for selfies housed inside a water-drop style notch. For the processor, there's no such mention of an exact name but it has the SM4350 model SoC that points towards a Snapdragon 4-series processor.

The Vivo Y31s should be backed by a 4000mAh battery while on the software front, it should run on Android 11.

The Vivo Y31s should have a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone is listed with 164.15 x 75.35 x 8.40 mm dimensions and 185 grams of weight.