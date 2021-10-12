Vivo Y20T launched in India for Rs 15,490 with Snapdragon 662, 5000mAh battery

Vivo has launched Vivo Y20T, the company’s latest smartphone in the Y series in India. The device comes with Snapdragon 662 SoC, a triple camera setup, Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability in India.

Vivo Y20T Price

The Vivo phone is priced at Rs 15,490 for the sole 6GB + 64GB version. It comes in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colours.

The phone is available from Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and across all partner retail stores.

Specs

The Vivo Y20T comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1600×720 pixel resolution. Further, the display has a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. An interesting part of the RAM setup is that there is an extra 1GB RAM expansion option. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 13MP primary camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and a 2MP super macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies with an f/1.8 aperture. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Y20T runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The phone also has a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm in dimensions and weighs 192g.

Meanwhile, Vivo will be launching a new colour variant of Vivo V21 5G in India this week. In addition, the company has announced that it will launch Vivo V21 Neon Spark in the country on October 13.