Vivo Y20 (2021) launched in Malaysia with Mediatek Helio P35, 6GB RAM and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 30, 2020 12:34 pm

Latest News

Vivo has launched the refreshed version of its Vivo Y20 in Malaysia with an octa core processor, HD+ display and more.
Vivo has launched a new budget device in Malaysia called the Vivo Y20 (2021). The device is a slight upgrade and a refreshed version of the Vivo Y20 that was launched back in August of this year. 

 

Vivo Y20 (2021) is priced at MYR 599 (approx Rs 10,900) in Malaysia. The phone is offered in two colour options including Dawn White and Nebula Blue. Availability of the device in other regions is still not known. 

 

Vivo Y20 (2021) Specifications 

 

Vivo Y20 (2021)

 

The Vivo Y20 (2021) features a 6.51-inch display with aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. 

 

The phone comes in a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via it’s dedicated microSD slot.

 

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup which includes a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 bokeh camera. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/1.8 aperture.

 

The Vivo Y20 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS 11 on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and also reverse charging.

 

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G, Glonass, and a Micro-USB port for charging the phone. 

Latest News from Vivo

Tags: Vivo

 

