Vivo Y1s tipped to launch in India in December, price leaked

Vivo Y1s will launch in India in December in the country.

Vivo is expected to launch Vivo Y1s in India soon. Now ahaed of the launch, the price of Vivo Y1s has been leaked online.



According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Vivo Y1s will launch in India in December in the country. As per him, Vivo Y1s will be priced around Rs 8,000 in India and it will be up for purchase from December.

Exclusive: Vivo will launch its Vivo Y1s smartphone in December. Price would be around 8k. Plus, Vivo will partner with Jio for the Y1s and the potential buyer will get a choice to lock-in their device with the Jio network to enjoy some special benefits.#Vivo #VivoY1s pic.twitter.com/UTpwgDoiDz — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 24, 2020



He also claimed that Vivo will partner with Jio to sell the Vivo Y1s in India. Buyers will have a choice to lock-in their handset with the Jio network to enjoy some special benefits.

Vivo Y1s Specifications

Vivo Y1s features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and a 271 PPI. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.



The phone is equipped with a single rear camera of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is a front camera of 5-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture housed inside notch.



The smartphone packs a 4,030 mAh battery and also come with reverse wired charging support. It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 out of the box.



The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 135.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm and it weighs 161 grams.