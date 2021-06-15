Vivo Y1s new variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage launched in India

Vivo Y1s comes loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top, 720 x 1520 pixels resolution, screen-to-body ratio of 88.5 percent.

Vivo has launched a new variant of its Vivo Y1s with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 9,490. The phone was earlier launched with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 7,990.

The new variant has been announced by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. It means the new variant is available for purchase at offline stores.

Meanwhile, the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant has also received a price hike of Rs 500 after which it is retailing for Rs 8490 on Amazon India. It comes in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colours.

Vivo Y1s Specifications

Vivo Y1s comes loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top, 720 x 1520 pixels resolution, screen-to-body ratio of 88.5 percent. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.





Vivo Y1s packs a 4,030mAh battery and it comes with the custom FuntouchOS 10.5 based on Android 10. It does not feature a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock.

For the camera, there is a single rear camera of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is a front camera of 5-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture housed inside notch.

The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset measures 135.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm and it weighs 161 grams.