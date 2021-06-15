Advertisement

Vivo Y1s new variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 15, 2021 11:40 am

Latest News

Vivo Y1s comes loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top, 720 x 1520 pixels resolution, screen-to-body ratio of 88.5 percent.
Advertisement

Vivo has launched a new variant of its Vivo Y1s with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 9,490. The phone was earlier launched with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 7,990.

 

The new variant has been announced by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. It means the new variant is available for purchase at offline stores.

Advertisement

 

Meanwhile, the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant has also received a price hike of Rs 500 after which it is retailing for Rs 8490 on Amazon India. It comes in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colours.

 

Vivo Y1s Specifications

 

Vivo Y1s comes loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top, 720 x 1520 pixels resolution, screen-to-body ratio of 88.5 percent. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card.

Vivo Y1s packs a 4,030mAh battery and it comes with the custom FuntouchOS 10.5 based on Android 10. It does not feature a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock.

 

For the camera, there is a single rear camera of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is a front camera of 5-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture housed inside notch.

 

The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset measures 135.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm and it weighs 161 grams.

Vivo Y1s goes official with 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Vivo Y1s to launch in India soon with 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Vivo Y1s tipped to launch in India in December, price leaked

Vivo Y1s with 6.22-inch display, MediaTek Helio P35 launched in India for Rs 7,990

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X9 listed on company’s official website, launch seems imminent

Karbonn X21 with Android 10 Go Edition launched in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies