Vivo Y02s renders tipped ahead of launch

Vivo seems to be working on a smartphone under the Y-series called Vivo Y02s whose renders have now been leaked. Furthermore, the colour options of the device have also been revealed. This Vivo handset was earlier spotted on the IMEI database as well, which hinted at the launch of the handset.

The renders come from MobilesTalk which shows the Vivo Y02s in Favorite Black and Vibrant Blue colour options. There seems to be a single rear camera setup along with an LED flash in the second circular module. The camera module can also be seen with “AI CAM” written on it.

At the front, there’s a waterdrop-style notch which will house the front camera. The device can be seen having flat aides with both power button and the volume buttons on the right. As for the specifications, the Vivo Y02s could sport a 6.51-inch display with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The handset should have an 8-megapixel primary rear lens and an LED flash. At the front, it could get a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo Y02s could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging over a USB Type-C port, and 5W reverse charging support. Vivo Y02s is said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The device may launch globally on July 28. It is said to be priced at $113 (approx Rs 9,000) for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB variant. As for other recent news, the brand launched the Vivo Y30 5G with Dimensity 700 in Thailand. The phone comes with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GBZ of UFS 2.2 storage. It has 50MP dual rear camera.