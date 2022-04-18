Vivo X80 series launch on April 25, design revealed; Also spotted on BIS

Vivo X80 series has been a part of the rumour mill for a long and the Chinese company has confirmed that it will be launching the X80 series in China on April 25. Apart from that, it also revealed the design of one of the devices in the X80 series. Moreover, two of the models have been spotted on BIS which suggests that the India launch of the Vivo X80 series could be imminent.

Vivo confirmed via Weibo that the Vivo X80 series launch will take place at 7:00 PM (local time) on April 25 in China. However, the company didn’t announce how many smartphones the lineup will consist of. Rumours suggest that the series includes the Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+. Further, a teaser by Vivo confirms the design of a model in the Vivo X80 series which should look similar to the recently unveiled Vivo X Note.

Vivo X80, X80 Pro+ BIS listing

Further, a BIS listing spotted by 91Mobiles recently says that two Vivo devices bearing the model numbers V2144 and V2145 have appeared on the certification website. Out of these, the former seems to be the Vivo X80 while the latter is the Vivo X80 Pro+. Recent leaks suggest that Vivo X80 and X80 Pro are expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED E5 curved edge display.

The former should have a Full HD+ resolution, whereas the latter should have a Quad HD+ resolution and LTPO support. Both devices will have a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500 nits of brightness, and an ultra-thin in-screen fingerprint scanner. It will be an ultrasonic one on the Pro model.

Both devices are expected to come with the Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The X80 is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery, while the X80 Pro on the other hand will feature a 4,700mAh battery. Both of them will support 80W fast charging technology