Advertisement

Vivo X70 series could arrive in India in September

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2021 10:29 am

Latest News

Vivo is expected to launch its X70 series lineup in September in India. The phones are expected to be more of an incremental upgrade over the X60 series.
Advertisement

Vivo seems to be readying itself for the launch of the Vivo X70 series after the X60 series became a hit when it got launched in December last year. As per a new report, the next generation of smartphones in the X series could arrive as soon as September. 

 

As per a report from Gizmochina citing its source to be the tipster on Twitter that goes by the name of Yogesh, the Vivo X70 series will launch in India in September in partnership with the Indian Premier League which Vivo currently sponsors as well. 

 

IPL is scheduled to restart between September and October in the UAE further confirming that the timeline could be legit. The exact date for the launch still remains unknown but as we near the month of September, some new leaks may emerge eventually. 

 

Advertisement

The publication's source says that the specifications of the Vivo X70 series will be very similar to the X60 series meaning it would be more of an incremental upgrade from last year's X60 series. 

 

Back in April, it was rumored that Vivo X70 Pro+ will be the top end smartphone in the series that will pack a 4500mAh battery inside with 66W fast charging support. The Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to have a 1/1.28-inch sensor and the company may partner with Zeiss again for the cameras. 

 

Additionally, it is expected that Vivo X70 Pro+ could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, identical to its particular predecessor.  

Vivo X70 Pro+ to come with an even bigger camera sensor than X60 Pro+

Vivo X60 curved screen edition announced with 120Hz display, Exynos 1080 chipset

Vivo Y73 (2021) briefly appears on Google Play Console, IMEI listing confirms model name

Vivo V21e 5G key specifications revealed via Google Play Console

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C21Y expected to launch soon

Tecno Pova 2 announced with a massive 7,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G85

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies