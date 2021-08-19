Vivo X70 Pro+ appears on 3C website

Vivo is being expected to launch the X70 series next month in India. The X70 series will consist of the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and the Vivo X70 Pro+. The X70 Pro+ by Vivo has now appeared via a 3C listing which reveals the charging speed of the device.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo says that the smartphone carrying the model number V2145 has been spotted in China’s 3C certification. The tipster says it is none other than the third device in the series, the Vivo X70 Pro+. Earlier, the vanilla X70 has been spotted with model number V2104 and the Pro model has been seen with the V2015 model.

The 3C certification reveals the Vivo X70 Pro+ will have support for 66W fast charging. This is a minor upgrade from the Vivo X60 Pro+ which came with 55W fast charging. Apart from this, not much is known about the device. However, some specs for the Vivo X70 and the X70 Pro have been tipped in the past.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the X70 Pro smartphone will be powered by a processor clocked at 3.0GHz. The chipset name is written in the listing is MT6893Z. This means that MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor will power the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

This chipset supports 5G connectivity and has a maximum clock speed of 3GHz. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system out of the box. It will be likely come with Funtouch OS on top. The Vivo X70 is also topped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

As per a recent leak, the Vivo X70 Pro price in India will be around Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus will come at a more expensive costing, around Rs 70,000.