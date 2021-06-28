Vivo X60t Pro+ launched with Snapdragon 888, 120hz Amoled display

Vivo is still looking forward to expanding its Vivo X60 series and the newest member of the family is the Vivo X60t Pro+. The smartphone lineup already has five models under it. These consist of the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ X60t, and X60 Curved Screen Version.

Vivo X60t Pro+ Price

The Vivo X60t Pro+ comes in two options in China including the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The two models are priced at 4,999 Yuan (approx Rs 57,400) and 5,999 Yuan (approx Rs 68,900), respectively. It is offered in two colours – Classic Orange and Dark Blue.

Vivo X60t Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X60t Pro+ sports a 6.56-inch Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels. You also get HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1300 nits brightness. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 5nm processor paired with upto 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the software front, it runs on Vivo’s OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

Read More: Vivo X60t goes official with Dimensity 1100 SoC, 120Hz Display, triple rear cameras

The smartphone packs four rear cameras. These include a 50MP f/1.57 Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 4-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide lens with micro-gimbal OIS, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto periscope lens. On the front, it has a 32 MP camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

A 4200mAh battery backs the device with 55W flash charge support. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, GPS, NFC, and USB-C for charging.

If compared to the Vivo X60 Pro+, even the phones’ design looks highly similar but only differs from each other in the camera department.

There is no information yet regarding the launch of the smartphone in International markets.