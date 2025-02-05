Vivo V50 Design, Key Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch

While Vivo hasn’t confirmed the launch date for its next V-series smartphone launch in India, it has confirmed the Vivo V50 design as well as its key specifications. The device is being touted to pack Zeiss optics along with a pair of 50MP Sensors on the back, a 6000mAh battery, and more.

Vivo V50 design and key specs were revealed via a Vivo microsite. The device will be made available in Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey shades, where the Blue variant will have India’s first 3D Star technology in a smartphone. Further, the device has a similar camera module as the V40, housing two camera sensors on the back and a single sensor on the front within a punch-hole.

On the front, the display will be protected with the so-called Schott Diamond Shield Glass that’s claimed to provide up to 50% better drop protection compared to the Vivo V40. It is also IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. As for the key specs, the camera details have been revealed, where the rear gets a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and Zeiss optics accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front there’s another 50MP sensor for selfies.

The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery but the charging speed remains unconfirmed. The Vivo V50 will run on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 out of the box, packed with “Smart AI” features.

Leaks suggest the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset and will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is further possible that the device gets up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Vivo V50 India launch is expected to take place on February 18 in India, but the company is yet to officially confirm a date. The device may be launched in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 segment.