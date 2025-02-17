Vivo V50 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Vivo V50 5G has been launched in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The new V-series device from Vivo also packs a huge 6000mAh battery. Here are all the other details about the newly launched Vivo device.

Vivo V50 5G: Price, Availability

The Vivo V50 5G is available in an 8GB + 128GB trim that costs Rs 34,999, an 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 36,999, and the top-end 12GB + 512GB version that costs Rs 40,999 and comes in Rose Red, Starry Night, and Titanium Grey shades. The device can be bought via Vivo’s online store, Amazon India, and Flipkart, where one can get a one-year extended warranty for free.

One can pre-book the device beginning today, while the sales will start from February 25. You can also pre-book it at mainline offline stores like Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and more. Customers can avail up to 10% instant discount when using HDFC and SBI bank cards.

Vivo V50 5G: Specifications

Vivo V50 5G features a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ 2392 x 1080 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+, 4500 nits local peak brightness and 1300 nits max global brightness, 387 ppi, along with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip powers the V50 5G.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 6000mAh battery that supports 90W charging. For security, the device features an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. Vivo promises to offer 3 major Android upgrades to the device and up to 4 years of security updates.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera with autofocus. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary camera and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle lens, both of which are backed by Zeiss optics. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. It has stereo speakers and is IP68 + IP69 rated as well.