Vivo V25 unveiled with Dimensity 900 SoC

Vivo launched the V25 Pro smartphone in India with the Dimensity 1300 processor and alongside, the brand also unveiled the Vivo V25. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 900 and it comes with triple rear cameras, a 90Hz AMOLED panel, 44W fast charging and more.

The brand hasn’t confirmed the availability and pricing details of the device as of yet. What it has revealed though, is the design and the specifications of it. The camera module of the device looks similar to the Pro variant with a different placement of the third sensor. Further, it has the same colour changing Fluorite AG glass as the Pro variant.

Vivo V25 Specifications

The Vivo V25 sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. This V25 from Vivo has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It features a 64-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is front camera of 50MP that supports a bunch of AI algorithms. The Vivo V23 in contrast, had dual front facing cameras that included a wide-angle sensor.

The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C. It runs on FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12. Furthermore, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Talking about the Pro model, it sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED curved screen that offers a 2376×1080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Vivo V25 Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core chipset. It has up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.