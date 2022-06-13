Vivo V25 series India launch tipped for mid-July

Vivo is gearing up to launch the V25 series smartphones in India as soon as next month, per a new report. The V25 series will succeed the V23 series from Vivo that debuted in February earlier this year. The Vivo V25 series is expected to consist of two smartphones including V25 and the V25 Pro.

The report from TechYorker states that Vivo V25 series could launch in India in July 2022. The exact launch date of the new premium Vivo smartphones is unclear at the moment. The report further states that the devices will debut in mid-July. Furthermore, the V25 is said to be priced at around Rs 30,000, whereas the V25 Pro could come for Rs 40,000.

The report also mentions the Vivo V25 and the Vivo 25 Pro specifications. It was earlier reported that Vivo V25 Pro could launch as a rebranded Vivo S15 Pro in India. The new report also mention the exact same specifications further backing earlier claims.

As for the Vivo V25, according to the report, it will come with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The device will feature either a Snapdragon 778G or a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery under the hood with 44W or 66W fast charging support. You get a flat frame design, similar to the Vivo V23.

On the back, the phone will have a 16MP front camera. The rear camera setup will be the same as the V25 Pro. Other details of the phone remain unclear at the moment. As for the Pro model, it will have a Dimensity 8100 processor, a 6.56-inch AMOLED display, triple rear cameras and more.