Vivo V23e tipped to launch in India on February 21

Vivo recently launched Vivo V23 5G and V23 Pro 5G smartphones in India. Now a latest report has revealed that Vivo V23e might also arrive in India next week.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter has tipped that Vivo V23e is said to launch later this month in India. The company will launch its third V23-series phone on February 21.

He said that “I can now confirm that the vivo V23e, the third device in the vivo V23 lineup of smartphones, will launch in India on February 21.” Even though the leaked date is only a week away, Vivo is yet to confirm the launch date. However the company has started teasing the upcoming launch.

Vivo V23e Expected Price

As per leaks, the phone will be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 in India. To refresh, Vivo V23 5G is priced at Rs 29,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB storage model will cost you Rs 34,990.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 38,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The high-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage comes at Rs 43,990.

Specs

The Vivo V23e was launched late last year in Thailand as a budget 5G enabled smartphone. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage will also be expandable using a MicroSD card slot.

The phone is equipped with a rectangular-shaped triple-camera setup on the back. The device’s primary camera houses a 64-megapixel f/1.79 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. In addition, for selfies, there is a 50MP f/2.0 front camera sensor.

Besides, Vivo V23e packs a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Lastly, it runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.