Vivo V23e 5G Summer Special Offer: Get Rs 5000 cashback

Vivo V23e 5G was launched in India earlier this year. Now, Vivo is offering a Summer Special Offer on the Vivo V23e 5G which will give ypu Rs 5000 cashback.

This Vivo V23e 5G limited-period offer is valid from May 1st to 10th. The offer can be availed from both vivo India online store and offline stores. The Rs 5,000 cashback can be availed when purchasing the V23e 5G smartphone with an ICICI Credit card from the Vivo online store.

If you purchase the V23e 5G smartphone from an offline Vivo store, you can avail this cashback offer using the SBI, IDFC First Bank, and One Card Credit cards.

ALAO READ: Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched in India with AMOLED displays, triple cameras

Vivo V23e 5G Specifications

The Vivo V23e 5G sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In addition, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage will also be expandable using a MicroSD card slot up to 1TB.

The phone is equipped with a rectangular-shaped triple-camera setup on the back. The device’s primary camera houses a 50-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. The rear camera offers features like eye autofocus, bokeh flare portrait, live photo, time-lapse, and 1080p video recording.

In addition, for selfies, there is a 44MP f/2.0 front camera sensor. The front camera offers features like AI extreme night, selfie video, dual-view video, slow-motion video shooting, and more.

Besides, Vivo V23e 5G packs a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The phone also has Hi-res Audio certification. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C for charging.