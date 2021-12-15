Vivo V23 Pro appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 1200 SoC

Vivo is reportedly working on a new smartphone called Vivo V23 Pro as it has been spotted on the popular benchmarking website, Geekbench. The smartphone with model number Vivo V2123A has been listed on the site.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Vivo V23 Pro will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor clocked at different clock speeds. The first four cores are clocked at 2.00 GHz, the other three cores are clocked at 2.60 GHz, and the last core clocked at 3.00 GHz.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 12 operating system. The phone has received 679 points in the single-core test and 2707 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 8GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Reportedly, the phone will launch in India on January 4, 2022. However, there are no official words regarding the launch date and the specifications of the upcoming device. The Vivo V23 Pro will be introduced under the Vivo V23 series.

Since now the smartphone has started surfacing online, we expect more details to surface soon for this upcoming phone. So, Stay Tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

Meanwhile, Vivo V23 e was launched in Thailand in November. Vivo V23e is priced at THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow colour options. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 G85 SoC, triple rear cameras and a 4050mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

The phone has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. There is a 50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.