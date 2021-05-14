Vivo V2123A Geekbench listing reveals MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, 8GB RAM

The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz.

Vivo is reportedly working on a new smartphone as it has been spotted on popular benchmarking website, Geekbench. Vivo smartphone with model number Vivo V2123A has been listed on the site.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The upcoming Vivo smartphone will be powered by ARM MT6877 chipset which is the model number for the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

Moving on, the listing (via) reveals that the phone runs on Android 11 operating system. The phone has received 3467 points in the single-core test and 8852 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 8GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

As of now, no more other details of Vivo V2123A are known. We have to wait for some more days for the phone to surface in further leaks.

Recently, Vivo V21 SE was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs. Vivo V21 SE will be powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Vivo V21 SE has scored 553 and 1697 points, respectively.