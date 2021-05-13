Vivo V21 SE spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G, 8GB RAM

Vivo V21 SE will be powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Vivo launched Vivo V21 5G in India last month. Now the company will soon be launching Vivo V21 SE smartphone a well. The Vivo V21 SE been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.

As per the Geekbench listing (via), the Vivo V21 SE will be powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other variants as well.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Vivo V21 SE has scored 553 and 1697 points, respectively.

Earlier, the Vivo V21 SE was also spotted on Google Play Console. As per the listing, the phone will come with an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 440 PPI pixel density.

As of now, no more details about this upcoming Vivo smartphone are known. We expect the phone to surface in more leaks in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

To recall, Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2404 pixels resolution, HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging and runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

On the rear, Vivo V21 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that supports OIS as well and a dual LED flash system.