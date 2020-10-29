Vivo V20 SE tipped to launch in India next week

Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-like notch on the front.

Vivo V20 SE price in India was leaked yesterday ahead of the official launch. The company has however not announced any official launch date but Vivo V20 SE is now tipped to launch in India next week.



Now as per a report, Vivo V20 SE is set to debut in India next week. It is expected that Vivo will announce the exact launch date in the next few days.



Vivo V20 SE smartphone was found listed on Croma and Reliance Digital retailer platforms with the price and complete specifications. The price mentioned for the 8GB+128GB model is Rs 20,990. Vivo V20 SE will be available in Gravity Black colour option.

Vivo V20 SE specifications



Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-like notch on the front. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs on a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



Vivo V20 SE has a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, V20 SE sports a 32-megapixel camera.



Vivo V20 SE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot for expandable storage.



It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 11 skin on top.





