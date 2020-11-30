Vivo V20 Pro price leaked ahead of launch on December 2

Vivo V20 Pro will compete with OnePlus Nord that’s currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999.

Vivo V20 Pro is all set to be launched in India on December 2. Now ahead of the official launch, the price Vivo V20 Pro has leaked online.

The phone was listed at multiple retailers in the country, revealing its price. The Vivo V20 Pro will be priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8/128 GB memory option.

As per a report of MySmartPrice, the listing has been spotted on Reliance Digital, Sangeethamobiles, and Poorvikamobile. the price is almost inline with an earlier report which claimed that the phone's price is expected to start at Rs 29,999 in the country.

With this price, Vivo V20 Pro will compete with OnePlus Nord that’s currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999. To recall, Vivo V20 Pro 5G has already launched in Thailand at 14,999 Thai Baht (Rs. 35,132 approx.). It comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options.

The smartphone is available for pre-booking across the country. There is 10 per cent cashback on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Zest. Furthermore, one can get up to 20 per cent cashback on a down payment, Jio offers worth up to Rs 10,000, Vivo upgrade offers and 1 EMI cashback from IDFC First Bank.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications



The Vivo V20 Pro 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging technology. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes loaded with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support.

Vivo V20 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.