Vivo V20 Pro confirmed to launch in India on December 2

Vivo V20 Pro is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

Advertisement

Vivo V20 Pro 5G India launch has been finally confirmed for December 2. Vivo earlier confirmed that it will be launching the smartphone in the month of December. The phone will be sold on Amazon.in, Flipkart as well as Vivo online and offline stores.



The registrations of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G have already begun in India. The Vivo India official website shows a ‘Stay Notified' button that will allow users to register and get notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.





Vivo V20 Pro is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. It will be the third smartphone in the V20 series smartphone after Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE.

Advertisement

The smartphone is available for pre-booking across the country. There is 10 per cent cashback on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Zest. Furthermore, one can get up to 20 per cent cashback on a down payment, Jio offers worth up to Rs 10,000, Vivo upgrade offers and 1 EMI cashback from IDFC First Bank.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications



The Vivo V20 Pro 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging technology. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes loaded with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support.

Vivo V20 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.