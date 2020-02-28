  • 13:08 Feb 28, 2020

Vivo V19 official renders show punch hole display, 48MP quad camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 28, 2020 12:49 pm

The V19 will feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V19 is all set to be launched in Indonesia on March 10. Now ahead of the launch, Vivo has revealed the official renders of the upcoming smartphone.

Vivo Indonesia's Twitter account has shared official renders of the Vivo V19. As per the renders, Vivo V19 will come with a hole-punch display at the front on the top right side. At the back, there is quad rear camera setup in an L-shaped manner.

It also confirms that the phone will feature 48-megapixel as primary sensor and for the front, it will have a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole. The V19 will feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner and have the power button and volume rocker on the right side.

 

The renders also reveal that the phone will come in White and Blue colours. Renders also suggest that the phone might be rebranded version of the Vivo V17 which was launched in December 2019 in India.

As per rumours, alongside Vivo V19, there will also be a Vivo V19 Pro variant that will be launched in India next month. Vivo V19 Pro is said to feature dual selfie cameras in the front as compared to single selfie in Vivo V19.

