Vivo V19 goes on sale in India for the first time today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 15, 2020 10:18 am

Vivo V19 phone is the first from the company to come with a dual punch-hole display.
Vivo V19 will be available for sale today in India for the first time. The smartphone will be sold via company's own e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, other e-commerce websites along with all offline partner retail stores across India.

 

Vivo V19 comes in two variants - 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 27,990 and 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 31,990. The phone comes in Mystic Silver and Piano Black colour options.

However, it should be noted that e-commerce websites are now taking orders from customers in the Green and Orange zones. If the customer's pincode does not lie within either of these zones, they will not be able to place the order.

 

As for the sale offers for online and offline platforms include 10 percent cashback with HDFC and ICICI credit cards. There's also a one-time screen replacement offer, no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months, and Jio benefits worth Rs 40,000. Additional exclusive offline offers include prizes from Vivo by participating in BFL Power play, 5 percent cashback on IDFC Bank First and additional 1.5GB data offer from Vodafone Idea.

 

Vivo is also offering Airtel double data, free Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, free subscription to Shaw Academy access for one month, Wynk Music, and Airtel Secure Lite with every purchase.

 

In terms of specifications, Vivo V19 phone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It sports a rectangular quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel bokeh lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has the dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32 megapixels main shooter with f/2.0 aperture and an 8 megapixels 105 wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. Both the front and back camera setups support Super Night mode and Ultra Stable video.


The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support. On the software front, it runs on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS out of the box

 

The phone has various connectivity options like 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS/GLONASS and dual SIM support. Besides, it measures 159.64x75.04x8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams.

