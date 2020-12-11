Vivo to reportedly launch Vivo Y12s in India soon

Vivo Y12s features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Seems like Vivo is planning to launch Vivo Y12s smartphone in India soon. To recall, Vivo Y12s was launched in Asian markets including Hong Kong and Vietnam just last month.

The phone has been reported to be certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that that the phone will make its debut in the country.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, a Vivo smartphone with model number V2026 has appeared on the BIS certification website which is the same model number that is referred for the Vivo Y12s smartphone. However, Vivo is yet to officially announce the launch details of the smartphone.

Vivo Y12s is priced at HK$ 1,098 which is approx. Rs 10,540 for its 3GB+32GB version. It comes in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue colour options.

Vivo Y12s specifications



Vivo Y12s features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a dewdrop notch at the top and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video chats.



Vivo Y12s is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery and it runs the FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10 OS. The phone is equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 164.41 x 76.32 x 7.41mm and it weighs 191 grams.